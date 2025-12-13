Trump reportedly gave Maduro ultimatum to relinquish power in Venezuela Pregnant women must test for HIV amid increase in cases – Health Minister Woman gets $500k bail for allegedly killing partner GPL, GFC sign $75M pact to advance reforestation in Reg. 10 Recover Guyana unveils QC's 'Cycle Smart Environmental Project' Stop refusing customer refunds - CCAC urges suppliers as over 460 shoppers' complaints received this year
World News

Israel says it hit ‘key’ Hamas member in Gaza City 

13 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The Israeli military has said it struck a “key” Hamas member in the area of Gaza City, without elaborating on who they may be.

In a post on Telegram, the army alleged that the member had been operating to re-establish Hamas’s capabilities, which have been severely depleted by more than two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian group.

The Wafa news agency reported that an Israeli drone hit a vehicle at the Nabulsi junction in the west of Gaza City, resulting in casualties.

The agency did not report on specific numbers, and it was not clear if the attack was the one that allegedly killed the Hamas member.

Since the ceasefire started in October, Israel has continued to attack Gaza daily – reaching nearly 800 times – in a clear breach of the agreement, according to authorities in Gaza.

Israel also continues to block the majority of aid trucks from entering the enclave. The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly backed a resolution demanding that Israel open unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, stop attacking UN facilities, and comply with international law, in line with its obligations as an occupying power.

 

