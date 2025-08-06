blinking-dotLive updates,

a woman mourns over a body wrapped in a blanket on the ground

Over 50 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces at Gaza aid sites as hunger crisis worsens

  • Israeli forces killed at least 83 people across Gaza on Tuesday, including 58 aid seekers, as Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals recorded eight more hunger-related deaths.
  • United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the UN Security Council that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported push to fully occupy Gaza is “deeply alarming”. European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera also described the plan as an “unacceptable provocation”.