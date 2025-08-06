World News
Israel kills 83 in Gaza as EU, UN condemn ‘deeply alarming’ invasion plan
06 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces killed at least 83 people across Gaza on Tuesday, including 58 aid seekers, as Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals recorded eight more hunger-related deaths.
- United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the UN Security Council that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported push to fully occupy Gaza is “deeply alarming”. European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera also described the plan as an “unacceptable provocation”.