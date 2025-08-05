World News
Israel kills 74 in Gaza, allows just 14% of aid needed in enclave each day
05 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed at least 74 Palestinians across Gaza on Monday, including 36 people seeking humanitarian aid, according to medical sources.
- Israel is allowing just 86 trucks of aid into Gaza a day, a figure equal to just 14 percent of the minimum 600 trucks needed each day to meet the basic needs of the population, according to data from Gaza’s Government Media Office.
Related News
30 July 2025
Share of people worldwide ‘thriving’ hits new high, survey says
08 July 2025
Israel pounds Gaza; Trump, Netanyahu tout plan to displace Palestinians
22 July 2025
Typhoon Wipha whips Vietnam as Philippines flooding displaces thousands
18 July 2025