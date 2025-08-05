blinking-dotLive updates,

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Israeli forces killed at least 74 Palestinians across Gaza on Monday, including 36 people seeking humanitarian aid, according to medical sources.
  • Israel is allowing just 86 trucks of aid into Gaza a day, a figure equal to just 14 percent of the minimum 600 trucks needed each day to meet the basic needs of the population, according to data from Gaza’s Government Media Office.