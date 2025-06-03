World News
Israel kills 24 Palestinians at aid site in southern Gaza’s Rafah
03 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- At least 27 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in an Israeli attack on people waiting for aid in southern Gaza’s Rafah governorate at an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is backed by Israel and the US, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the mass shooting of Gaza’s aid seekers that have been reported every day since May 27, when the GHF started its operations.
