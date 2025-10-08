World News
ISRAEL, HAMAS AGREE ON GAZA CEASEFIRE DEAL
08 October 2025
- US President Donald Trump first announced the breakthrough in a post on social media, saying Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
- Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, confirmed the development, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.
