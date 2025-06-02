World News
Israel destroys Gaza dialysis hospital; outrage over killings at aid sites
02 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israeli forces have killed 54 people in Gaza and destroyed the only facility for kidney dialysis patients in the north of the enclave.
- UN and aid groups denounce Israeli killings of dozens of starving Palestinians seeking food near distribution points set up by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
Related News
29 May 2025
Who is Larry Hoover and why has Trump commuted his federal sentence?
02 June 2025
‘Everyone feels unsafe’: Border panic as Indian forces kill Myanmar rebels
22 May 2025
Shooting occurs outside Jewish museum in Washington, DC
13 May 2025