A mourner reacts during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 1, 2025.

Israel kills at least 31 Palestinians waiting for food at US-backed Gaza aid sites

  • Israeli forces have killed 54 people in Gaza and destroyed the only facility for kidney dialysis patients in the north of the enclave.
  • UN and aid groups denounce Israeli killings of dozens of starving Palestinians seeking food near distribution points set up by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).