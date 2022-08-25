Island to ban sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles soon

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The island of Hainan in southern China plans to ban the sale of fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2030, aiming to become the first province in the country to do so, according to provincial authorities.

In a statement, the provincial government vowed to be “at the forefront of the country,” and become a “top student in the carbon neutralization work, so as to demonstrate a beautiful calling card when making exchanges on climate change internationally.”

“By 2030, there will be a complete ban on the sale of petrol vehicles across the island,” it said.

All newly bought or replaced public vehicles would run on clean energy by 2025, the statement added.

The statement laid out the tropical island’s carbon neutrality plan, which includes measures such as reducing coal use and developing more renewable energy infrastructure, including wind, wave, solar, geothermal and nuclear power.