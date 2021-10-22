Island Hopping – A Beginner Guide To Caribbean Travel

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 22, 2021: After nearly two years of lockdown, isolation, and nomadic inactivity, are you now feeling the urge to get out there and see the world once again? If you’re looking to book the traveling adventure of a lifetime, look no further than the Caribbean. In this beautiful corner of the world, you will find a plethora of amazing islands just waiting to be explored.

But which islands do you explore? If you’ve recently found yourself asking that very question, you’ve most certainly come to the right place.

Here’s a beginner’s guide on all things Caribbean travel:

The island hotspots you don’t want to miss

The islands of the Caribbean are in such close proximity to one another that you can hop, skip and jump from one to another in a matter of days. To ensure that you get the most out of your island-hopping adventure, however, it’s highly recommended that you take the time to draw up a travel route. This will help to ensure that you experience everything that the likes of Aruba, Barbados, and Puerto Rico have to offer.

Here are a few Caribbean island hopping hotspots that you seriously don’t want to miss:

St Vincent and The GrenadinesTurks and Caicos IslandsSt Kitts, Nevis and AntiguaSt Martin, Anguilla, Saba and St BarthUS and British Virgin Islands

For Those Who Get A Little Sea Sick…

Don’t worry, island hopping isn’t the only way to see and experience the true beauty of the Caribbean. For those of you who suffer with pangs of seasickness every time you step foot on a boat, you could always embark on a road trip instead.

There are plenty of Caribbean routes best explored on four wheels, one of the most unforgettable being the beach-to-jungle trip across Martinique. On this laid-back, cost-effective, and largely untouched French-Caribbean island, you will be able to travel your way through a number of lush terrains. From volcanic areas to breathtaking beaches, Martinique offers everything a discerning road-tripper could ever ask for.

As is the case on any road trip, when you embark on a four-wheeled nomadic adventure, it’s important that you stop to rest and relax at regular intervals. This will ensure that you remain focused and alert while at the wheel, which in turn will help to protect you, your driving buddies, and your fellow road users.

When you do decide to step away from your vehicle, it’s highly recommended that you find a way to zone out, as this will aid you in your attempt to fully recharge your batteries completely. Immersing yourself in the engaging casino games found at www.jackpotcitycasino.com is one of the most effective ways to switch off in this instance.

When To Travel To The Caribbean

In the interest of remaining safe and comfortable on your Caribbean adventure, it’s highly recommended that you take the time of the year into account when booking your vacation. Late spring and the beginning of summer are the best periods in which to embark on an island-hopping loop, simply because the Caribbean climate is calm and the seas are tranquil at this point in the year. Whatever you do, you don’t want to be traveling to the Caribbean during the peak Atlantic hurricane season; more often than not, this period falls between August and October. And most of all, ensure you check each country’s COVID-19 restriction before you book.