World News

Is Tanzania heading for deeper upheaval? 

09 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
It is Independence Day in Tanzania.

But instead of celebrations, the streets are largely silent. All official events were cancelled after opposition groups called for peaceful protests.

The government says any demonstration will be considered an attempted coup.

But many are still angry about October’s disputed election, which saw incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan re-elected with 98 percent of the vote,

They are also upset about the police crackdown that followed, in which hundreds were killed, according to the opposition.

The United States announced last week that it is “reconsidering its relationship” with Tanzania.

Are opposition voices being heard in Tanzania? Will international pressure make a difference?

And is the nation headed for further upheaval?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Palamagamba Kabudi – Tanzania minister of information, culture, arts and sports

Dorothy Semu – ACT Wazelenko opposition party leader

Oryem Nyoko – senior researcher in the Africa division of Human Rights Watch

 

