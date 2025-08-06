US-sanctioned Mohamed’s sister &amp; brother-in-law are not WIN’s candidates, while unsuspecting Guyanese suffer from consequences – Jagdeo GNCC Cadets return from C'bean Cadet Camp with renewed purpose &amp; regional experience CWI Rising Stars: Guyana’s Men finish 5th in disappointing campaign Appadu Racing Stables eye success at Guyana Cup 2025 Deonarine ready for next level after solid Regional U-19 performance President of Fruta Conquerors meets senior management of SM Jaleel &amp; Company in T&amp;T  
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel 

06 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Iran has executed a man accused of spying for Israel, state media reported.

Rouzbeh Vadi allegedly passed on information about a nuclear scientist killed in Israel’s June attacks on the Islamic Republic, the Iranian judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported.

Iran ready for war with Israel, will not halt nuclear programme: Pezeshkian

Could Israel be planning a second war on Iran?

Who gets to have nukes? | Start Here

Will Israel ever get blowback for bombing its neighbours?

He was executed on Wednesday and had worked in one of Iran’s “important and sensitive organisations”, Mizan said.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with at least eight death sentences carried out in recent months.

Israel’s attacks in June involved 12 days of air attacks, including several that targeted Iran’s top generals and nuclear scientists, for which Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles and drones. Iran has since the war pledged swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

Mizan reported that Vadi had “committed a wide range of crimes against the country’s internal and external security, which have caused severe disruption to public order”.

Vadi was allegedly recruited online and met Mossad – the Israeli intelligence service – officers five times in Vienna, Austria.

Separately, Iran hanged a member of the ISIL (ISIS) group on Wednesday after he was accused of plotting sabotage, Mizan also reported.

Officials accused Mehdi Asgharzadeh of being a member of the group who participated in military training in Syria and Iraq before illegally entering Iran with a four-member team, who were killed in a fight with Iranian security, the news site reported.

Authorities said Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the sentences of lower courts and followed full legal procedures before executing both men, Mizan reported.

 

