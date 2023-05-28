IPL 2023 final moves into Reserve Day after rain washes out play

<a href="https://i0.wp.com/www.inewsguyana.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/drizzle.jpeg?fit=1200%2C900&ssl=1" data-caption="A heavy downpour is seen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo Credit: THE HINDU

(Sportstar) The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on Sunday, will be held on the reserve day on Monday.Incessant rains at the venue ensured no play was possible on Sunday as Titans were set to defend their title at home while Super Kings eyed a record-equalling fifth title.

This is the first time an IPL final has been moved to a reserve day in the 15-year history of the tournament.

The cut-off for a full match was 9:35 PM IST, after which overs were to be reduced. The match could start latest by 12:06 AM IST and by then only a five-over per-side match would be possible.