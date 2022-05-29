IPL 2022 Final: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill star as Gujarat Titans win maiden title

Hardik Pandya leads debutants Gujarat Titans to IPL title (Photo: Gujrat Titans)

(NDTV Sport) Gujarat Titans today won their maiden Indian Premier League title after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Needing 131 runs to win, GT chased down the target with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 45 while David Miller also contributed with a 19-ball 32.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya starred with the ball as GT managed to restrict RR to a total of 130 for nine.

Pandya also took three wickets for 17 from his quota of four overs, while R Sai Kishore also took two wickets.

For RR, Jos Buttler top-scored with a 35-ball 39. Initially, RR had won the toss and elected to bat.