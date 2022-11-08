Investigation launched into fatal Pomeroon River boat mishap

Dead: Trevor Patrick

A photographer is now dead after the boat in which he was travelling on Tuesday capsized in the Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is 48-year-old Trevor Patrick, a father of two of Charity, Essequibo Coast who was employed at a local radio station and was also a freelance photographer.

Reports are that at around 09:30hrs, Patrick and a group of media workers were travelling in a boat to cover a presidential visit to the region when the incident occurred.

The other media workers include personnel attached to the Press and Publicity Unit of the Office of the President.

INews understands that President Dr Irfaan Ali was returning from the Lower Pomeroon region following an emergency meeting with flood-affected residents. The media workers were in their own vessel behind the President’s.

The boat suddenly flipped over, causing the media workers to fall into the river. The victims were rescued and taken to the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital where Patrick was pronounced dead.

At the hospital, President Ali spoke with the victim’s wife and offered his condolences. An investigation has since been launched into what caused the vessel to flip.