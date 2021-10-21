Investigation launched after 23-Y-O accused of physically & sexually assaulting girl, 14

Photos released by the victim’s family showing bruises about her body from the alleged physical assault she received during the past week.

A file is being prepared to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Chambers to seek legal advice after a 23-year-old man has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The victim and suspect are known to each other and the alleged assault reportedly occurred on different occasions this month.

The 23-year-old, who resides in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), was arrested recently and remains in police custody.

Investigations are ongoing.