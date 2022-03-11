Intoxicated man stabbed to death by brother during argument

Dead, Rondel Moses Anthony

An argument between two brothers resulted in the death of one and the other is expected to face a murder charge in the new week.

An intoxicated 25-year-old Rondel Moses Anthony was reportedly stabbed to death on Thursday evening by his older brother, Richard Anthony who has since been arrested.

Inews was informed that both men lived at Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, but in separate houses. The now dead man’s landlady, Felicity Gonsalves explained that earlier in the day, Anthony was involved in an argument with his girlfriend who asked him to leave the house so that peace could reign.

The landlady further related that he left but returned home just after 21:00h under the influence of alcohol. She added that he was helped into his bed and was later heard arguing again.

The woman who lives in the upper flat of the building recalled that after a few minutes, she heard Rondel kicking on his brother’s door.

The suspect reportedly came out, and an argument broke out between them which quickly escalated into a fight. During the altercation, Richard went under the house, picked up a broken tile, and allegedly stabbed his brother to his neck. The injured man collapsed and died almost immediately.

It was also reported that the two men would frequently have disagreements but no one expected it to end in such a tragic manner. The deceased worked at a baker shop and was expected to join the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) having passed the entrance examination.