Int’l Centre for migration, diaspora studies opens at UG

ice Chancellor of UG, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin

Students of the University of Guyana (UG) can now further study the social and economic impact of migration, as the International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies was launched at the institution’s Turkeyen, Campus, on Friday.

The centre will also serve to further diversify the courses being offered at the university and entail an inclusive agenda on key aspects of the dominant experiences of the diaspora.

UG’s Migration and International Specialist, Coreen Jacobs Chester explained that the new learning wing will focus on fostering a supportive research and teaching environment for scholars concerned about migration and diaspora issues, drawing on the skills and expertise of national and international academics, agencies, organisations, and members of civil society.

As the government continues to build an esteemed education system, five programmes will also be launched at the centre on Monday.

The emergence of the centre came after consultations were done at the inaugural diaspora conference back in 2017 and another recently held in May this year.