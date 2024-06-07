Int’l Building Expo to provide platform for innovations in housing, construction sectors

Guyana’s International Building Exposition 2024, which is the largest in the region, will once again provide the country with the opportunity to explore various innovations that are available in the housing and construction industries.

The exhibition serves as a platform for government officials and industry leaders to view innovative housing and construction solutions that can help reimagine housing.

It will also assist Guyana in becoming a model for the Caribbean and South America.

This was underscored by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during the official launch of the expo at Ramada Princess Hotel at Providence, East Bank Demerara, Thursday night.

The expo will bring together homeowners, potential homeowners and businesses from various industries including the construction and manufacturing sectors at a central location.

The expo themed ‘Building on the Foundation of Sustainability and Unity’ will take place from August 8-11, 2024, at the National Stadium at Providence.

“The International Building Expo 2024 will give us another opportunity to see new products and services in the housing and construction sectors. There is demand for sustainable materials at affordable cost as well as more options for building materials. It is therefore my hope that both local and international suppliers will answer the call,” he underlined.

At last year’s expo, 3D printing for houses, solar technology, and eco-friendly building materials, among other innovative products were introduced.

Access to sustainable housing which is a fundamental right for all remains a top priority for the government.

So far, over 1,067 houses have been handed over to new homeowners with over 1,500 houses almost completed.

These are the results of visionary leadership and sustainable partnership between the government and industry partners, he stated.

Government, he stressed, remains open to collaborations with industry stakeholders that will help more Guyanese to achieve homeownership.

“I want to encourage all of you to participate in the event. I want to appeal to the diplomatic community to bring your delegations from your home countries. We want to see their design, products and construction trends,” Minister Croal highlighted.

Already, Minister Croal revealed that 20 companies have registered for the expo.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues underscored that Guyana’s ambitious endeavour of Silica City will once again take centre stage as the country’s premier low-carbon and climate-resilient urban city.

The ‘Dream Realised’ house lot allocation and title distribution will be the central feature of this year’s expo where thousands of Guyanese will receive house lots and land titles during the expo.

They will join 34,000 Guyanese who have already received their lots within the last three and a half years.

“We are a government that remains people-driven and therefore our investment in the housing sector is geared towards empowering Guyanese with homeownership and preparing them to participate and prosper in the bright future we are creating for every Guyanese family,” Minister Rodrigues reemphasised.

She further noted that the exposition is known for providing a platform for entrepreneurs to launch new businesses, expand and showcase existing enterprises and offers unmatched opportunities to network amongst industry experts.

From the first expo after the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of exhibitors grew from 356 in 2022 to 450 in 2023.

This year, approximately 500 exhibitors and corporate sponsors are expected to attend the expo.

Guyana has also witnessed similar growth for visitors.

In 2022, over 100,000 patrons visited the expo which increased to 120,000 in 2023.

“We are expecting the same level of overwhelming support in 2024, especially with support form our regional and international partners,” she said.

The expo is overwhelmingly supported by small and medium scale businesses including many start-ups who use it as a launching pad to catapult their businesses.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singh highlighted that the private sector has benefitted tremendously from previous building expos, as it creates an enabling environment for the private sector.

“We are very pleased to have a government that works closely with the private sector…The private sector will continue to invest in the economy,” he emphasised.

Also in attendance was the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bishram Kuppen, and other officials. (DPI)