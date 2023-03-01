InterCaribbean to Increase Service to Saint Lucia from March 12

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is pleased to announce that interCaribbean Airways will increase its service to Saint Lucia in March 2023.

InterCaribbean began flying into Saint Lucia in March 2018 and had almost doubled its service per month by the end of the year. Throughout 2019, the airline maintained consistent service with up to 780 seats in a month. In 2022, the airline increased its market share by offering daily flights from Barbados and Dominica, with some days having double or triple the amount of flights.

The number of flights and seats into Saint Lucia will increase come March 12, 2023, when the airline will introduce a 3 times a week non-stop service from Saint Vincent on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, making connectivity between the two countries much faster.

Flights from Dominica will also increase from 5 days a week to 6 days a week. In addition, the service will expand to provide more daily scheduled flights from Barbados.

Saint Lucia is a paradise island in the Caribbean and a top destination for travelers worldwide. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority focuses on making travel to the island as easy and affordable as possible. “We are delighted to partner with InterCaribbean Airways to provide our guests with more convenient and affordable travel options. This partnership will help us increase inter-regional travel and welcome more visitors to Saint Lucia throughout the year,” remarked Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.

“InterCaribbean has served Saint Lucia, since 2018 with only the pandemic causing a hiatus in service. But with the reopening of the region in August 2020, and the opportunity to enter into Barbados began the new connectivity to add that city from Saint Lucia, along with connections to many other points. With high demand for travel to or through Saint Lucia, we recognized the need to separate some of the flying to increase available seats to Saint Lucia. Starting March 12 with our new schedule Saint Lucia will enjoy more capacity, both in flights and seeing the upsize of aircraft as we also introduce the ATR42 into the network. We look forward to continuing to work with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority as we strive to meet the demands of regional travel”, said Trevor Sadler, CEO, interCaribbean Airways.

