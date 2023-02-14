InterCaribbean Expands Flights in Barbados, Guyana & Windward Islands – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

InterCaribbean Airways announces the addition of two aircraft to its fleet and an expanded flight schedule to service Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines beginning March 12, 2023.

The introduction of another Embraer 145 Jet and an ATR42-500 series turboprop, with seating capacity of 50 and 48 seats respectively, increases interCaribbean’ s fleet to 5 aircraft servicing the Barbados and Windward Islands’ routes.

With this expanded fleet, interCaribbean now offers travelers enhanced schedule options and improved intra-regional travel with greater connectivity among the Islands.

Flights to and from Barbados will double, with more flights going nonstop to St Vincent and Grenada offering greater availability to these destinations. interCaribbean is also launching new nonstop flights between St Vincent and St Lucia to give fast connections between these two destinations.

The extended schedule now links the Eastern and Western Caribbean with a twice weekly service from Georgetown and Barbados via Antigua to Providenciales, (Turks and Caicos), connecting onwards to Nassau, Bahamas, Havana, Cuba and Kingston, Jamaica.

According to Founder and Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, Lyndon Gardiner, “We are committed to expanding our services in the Eastern Islands of the Caribbean, where travelers have been affected by the air travel void left during the pandemic. It is a privilege to serve these Islands and we will continue to work to demonstrate ourselves equal to that privilege and trust with dedication to safety, and creating an overall satisfying experience for all our passengers, we look forward to announcing more exciting news and destinations during this year.

2023 will also see interCaribbean Airways steadily decommissioning older aircraft while adding several newer ones, continuously enhancing its customer service and schedule options, while providing greater passenger comfort and convenience.

SOURCE: interCaribbean Airways

