Inquest to be held into Frenchman Backdam fatal stabbing

Calvin Lloyd George

An inquest has been ordered into the death of businessman Calvin Lloyd George, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a group of men on February 24 at Frenchman Backdam, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). No one has been charged in connection with the killing, as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that an inquest be concluded.

An inquest is a judicial inquiry in common law jurisdictions, particularly one held to determine if anyone is to be held liable for a person’s death.

George, 30, a father of three, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was reportedly killed after receiving several death threats from a man who owed him money.

Based on reports, the victim operated a shop in the interior where he sold beverages.The main suspect, according to reports, worked at a camp in the area and had reportedly owed George $11,000 since last year after he credited several items from his shop.

According to George’s family, after he asked for the money several times, the suspect paid $2000 of the $11,000 owed. George’s sister told reporters that after her brother was paid the $2000, he kept receiving threats from the suspect.

The family member said that on February 24, George went to the man to collect the remaining sum and an argument ensued. During the argument, George’s wife said he was beaten and killed by the suspect and four other men.

According to George’s wife, her husband was lured to his death.

“A man from the interior told us that when Calvin go to sell the boys them, the boy plan with he friends them and he sent three of them to buy from him, and when he was about to sell them they all come up and bank him and bore him up,” she explained.

After committing the act, the men made good their escape, until one of the suspects was arrested.

Based on reports received, the suspect was released on station bail after the legal detention period had expired. As such, the file was sent to the DPP for legal advice.