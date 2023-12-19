Inmates at New Amsterdam Prison to be transferred to facilitate upgrades

Inmates currently housed at the New Amsterdam Prison in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will tomorrow be transferred to the Timehri Prison in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) in order to facilitate construction works at the facility.

“The transfer is to facilitate the ongoing reconstruction of the $1.6 billion New Amsterdam Prison,” the Guyana Prison Service said in a statement.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot noted that the move is a temporary one since the new female prison at Lusignan will be completed during the first quarter of the new year.

Upon completion of that facility, the female prisoners will be housed there permanently.

Further, the males’ prisoners who were previously housed at Timehri Prison have since being transferred to the Lusignan Prison.

Family members can contact the Timehri Prison location on 261-2265, 261-0018 or 261-0019 or Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Michelle Boyce on 645-4531, Prisoners’ Welfare and Correctional Officer, Tassa McGarrell on 641-5458, Chief Prison Officer, Jennifer James on 616-4172, and Chief Prison Officer, Marrel Farley on 623-6132 for further information.