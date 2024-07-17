Inmate found dead in cell at Lusignan Prison

Lindon Lamiazon, a convicted prisoner, was found dead in his cell at Lusignan Prison on Wednesday morning. The discovery was made around 06:00h during a routine check by officers on duty.

The Guyana Prison Service reported that Lamiazon was found unresponsive, and as such, his blood pressure and pulse were immediately checked. A nurse was unable to obtain a reading, and a doctor was contacted. Upon examination, Lamiazon was pronounced dead.

Lamiazon had recently been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was diagnosed with kidney failure and was undergoing treatment at the time of his death. The Prison Service is currently conducting an investigation.