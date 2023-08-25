Infrastructure works at new Silica City moving apace – Min. Croal

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has stated that infrastructure works on Phase One of the new Silica City along the Soesdyke – Linden Highway is rapidly progressing.

This encompasses the construction of 100 residential houses, along with the establishment of malls, condominiums, apartment buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other amenities.

“The establishment of Silica City is moving apace…we welcome expressions of interest and investors for this mega project,” Minister Croal disclosed, while speaking at the launch of the International Building Exposition Thursday evening, at the National Stadium in Providence.

Earlier this year, the Ministry awarded four contracts totalling $2.11 billion to commence infrastructure works on the initial 109 acres of the 3,000-acre land designated for Silica City.

The development of Guyana’s first smart urban centre ‘Silica City’, is the brainchild of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who proposed the city’s establishment while serving as Housing Minister in 2013.

The idea was rooted in Guyana’s necessity for an urban centre that would complement the existing capital city of Georgetown, which is susceptible to flooding.

Since taking office in August 2020, the government has been diligently revitalising and relaunching the housing sector to offer affordable housing opportunities to citizens.

Minister Croal underscored that the initial commitment to allocate 10,000 house lots annually over five years has evolved to include the distribution of complete houses. This is in addition to the regularisation of informal settlements.

In 2023 alone, a total of 4,682 residential house lots and 115 commercial lots were allocated, while 224 informal lots were regularised.

Another 2,000 house lots will be allocated over the next two days at the International Building Expo.

According to the Minister, a total of 15 new housing developments were established along the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara over the past year.

Additionally, some 258 home improvement subsidies were distributed, while 927 allottees benefitted from steel and cement vouchers.

Further, the Ministry completed the construction of 955 houses in two years and allocated 188 core homes to low-income families.