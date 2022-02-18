Infrastructure unprepared for green transition will be left obsolete – EU Ambassador

The High Commissioners and Ambassadors in discussion on opportunities for cooperation in energy

…as diplomats talk renewable opportunities for Guyana

Countries must adapt to the green transition in wake of the climate emergency currently befalling the world, as those who fail to make a change will be left in a defunct state.

European Union Ambassador to Guyana and Suriname, Fernando Ponz Canto has urged countries to align closely with the climate neutrality objectives. The European Green Deal aims to make Europe climate neutral by 2050, boost the economy through green technology, create sustainable industry and transport, and cut pollution.

His caution on the conspicuous climate emergency currently facing the world resounded during the second day of the International Energy Conference and Expo on Wednesday, which generated widespread attention this week in Guyana.

“They must be prepared already for the green transition, because the green transition is happening and infrastructures which are not prepared for that will be obsolete…Our international policy reflects our internal commitments,” the Ambassador told attendees.

Ambassador Ponz Canto emphasised that the current climate emergency required a joint effort and the EU was prepared to extend a hand in meeting such.

“We are in a climate emergency and we have a shared responsibility to address it. This is what has led to the European Union’s Green Deal, which integrates new trends like increased electrification, energy system integration, decarbonisation and digitalisation for shaping our future infrastructures. From now to 2030, we estimate that investments in electricity grids will have to double, compared to the last decade,” he added.

Ensuring energy efficiency and combating waste across grids, he mentioned, is also a significant factor.

“I think this is a problem in many countries, including Guyana. It is very important and a great way to reduce our emissions,” he said.

Later on Wednesday, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana and Suriname, Mark Berman; US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; the UK’s Regional COP26 Ambassador for Latin America and Caribbean, Fiona Clouder; High Commissioner of India, Dr KJ Srinivasa; Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Fernando Nogales Alvarez were included in discussion on the opportunities for cooperation in energy, technology, education and services.

Precursors for renewables

Canadian High Commissioner Berman emphasised that Guyana’s large coastline, vast rivers and warm climate were indicative precursors for renewables. In the new investments and projects touted for Guyana, clean energy could be integrated.

“One of the great opportunities for Guyana is because there is a lot they need to do, particularly in the context of infrastructure and other industries. Therefore, they have the opportunity to use new and clean technologies, whether it is the development of roads, buildings, or new sources of energy. There are opportunities right now and I know there is interest in all of our countries in sharing some of the technologies that we’re developing,” Berman disclosed.

Gamechanger

Indian High Commissioner Srinivasa outlined that India, being the third largest consumer of energy with its potential in renewable energy, would be a gamechanger for the wider world.

“India plans to have 500 gigawatts by 2030 and 50 per cent of its energy would be coming from renewable energy…Getting these renewable energy projects off the ground itself is a big task and India has faced all of them. Solar expansion for India has offered key lessons for other countries. What I feel is it is important to set specific policy targets and then going through all the efforts required by Government,” he shared.

Grid integration and storage integration to sustain such projects, the diplomat added, must be considered. Dr Srinivasa added that relying solely on private finance would not achieve that goal.

“Power, solar energy especially, if it doesn’t have the proper inverters and storage capacity, it’s not going to work. India has found out very recently that achieving this rapid increase in providing clean energy access to the people requires publicly-funded programmes through large-scale subsidies, to get the people to understand that this will be beneficial not only to them but also to the country,” he said.

In the panel discussion, US Ambassador Lynch drew attention to Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy – a framework which she said was lacking in many developing countries.

“Guyana took it very seriously…It might be tweaked, but very important effort on their part,” the diplomat opined.

The LCDS is the brainchild of former President Bharrat Jagdeo. Under President Dr Irfaan Ali, an updated LCDS has been launched. Government has announced plans to resuscitate the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project.

Smaller hydroelectric plants have been added to hinterland regions, and the solar distribution panel programmes have been reintroduced. Solar farm projects will be created around larger communities to support economic projects.

The new gas-to-shore project will kick in by 2025, enabling a significant reduction in Guyana’s dependency on fossil fuels. Guyana’s goal is to reduce fossil fuel use by 50 per cent by 2025, and by 70 per cent by 2030.