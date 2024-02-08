Industry fire leaves 3 homeless

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Fire Service responded swiftly to a distress call today at 12:15 p.m., reporting a fire outbreak at Lot 19 Seventh Street, Side Dam Industry.

Upon receiving the alert, Water Tenders 95 and 105, along with firefighting crews, were promptly dispatched to the scene, equipped with 2271 liters of water to combat the blaze.

Within minutes, the first unit arrived on-site at 12:21 p.m., and firefighting efforts commenced immediately, with the first jet deployed at 12:22 p.m.

The fire incident involved a one-flat wooden building owned by 46-year-old Hemwantie Singh, which she occupied with two (2) others.

Regrettably, the fire resulted in the destruction of the building and its contents, leaving the three occupants homeless.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was the result of malicious setting by person(s) unknown.

Despite the devastating outcome, the Fire Service successfully contained and extinguished the fire, utilizing resources effectively, including one jet from Water Tender #105 and #95 tank supply.

The Fire Service urges anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with ongoing investigations.

Additionally, the service emphasizes the importance of fire safety and encourages the community to remain vigilant to prevent similar incidents in the future.