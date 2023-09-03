Indigenous communities gets 1215 tablets to access GOAL programmes

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh handing over the tablets to indigenous leaders on Friday

As Government continues to demonstrate its commitment to the development of indigenous communities and improving the lives of Amerindians countrywide, some 1,215 tablets were handed over to Toshaos to be distributed in their villages upon their return there.

The tablets are to be used to access the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programmes.

Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh handed over the devices, on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, on Friday as the 2023 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference wrapped up.

During the handover of the tablets to the Village Leaders, Dr Singh encouraged the Toshaos to ensure that the tablets are used to access the GOAL programmes so that more personsfrom the hinterland can benefit from the training provided and therefore, participatemeaningfully in the transformation of the country that is currently underway.

Minister Singh situated this latest initiative within the Government’s broader agenda forimproving the lives of the country’s hinterland population, including investmentsGovernment is making in expanding hinterland transport infrastructure such as roads andbridges, investments being made in hinterland electrification including the purchase of30,000 standalone household solar units, hinterland water wells and water supply systems, educational facilities such as new schools and dormitories, and public healthcare facilities including for the deployment of telemedicine.

Government also pledged its continued support to indigenous communities and yesterdayas well 100 cheques were handed over to 100 of the villages to offset upgrades tocommunity grounds in the villages as was announced by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo while President Irfaan Ali has also announced that in Budget 2024 billions of dollars will beallocated for further development of indigenous communities following full consultationwith the Chairman of the NTC.

The NTC Conference, which commenced on Monday last and which saw over 200 Toshaos from Indigenous villages across the country gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) to discuss development programmes for their villages with Government, concluded on Friday while Amerindian Heritage Month kicked off with a cultural Extravaganza at the National Park later that evening.