India’s newest billionaire Falguni Nayar built a beauty empire

Nayar founded the company in 2012, at a time when most Indians bought make-up products at local mom-and pop stores, but were warming up to the idea of shopping online.

Nayar studied at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, the country’s most prestigious business school. She is now India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire, according to Bloomberg.

Savitri Jindal , who is the chairwoman of the $18 billion O.P. Jindal Group — which was set up by her husband — remains the richest woman in the country, with a net worth of nearly $13 billion.

India’s billionaires have gotten richer

for the The pandemic has pushed many Indians out of the workforce, and particularly women who are lower down the economic ladder. But the last year has been greatfor the country’s ultra-wealthy

Mukesh Ambani — chairman of the sprawling conglomerate Reliance Industries — is now worth more than $97 billion, over $20 billion more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg. Not far behind him is Adani Group founder Gautam Adani, whose wealth skyrocketed from less than $30 billion this time last year to over $85 billion today.

It has also been a landmark year for Indian tech startups. Several have received an enthusiastic response from investors after launching initial public offerings.

Earlier this year, food delivery giant Zomato became the first Indian tech unicorn — a term used for startups worth over $1 billion — to go public.

Nykaa isn’t the only high profile public debut this month, either. Payments firm Paytm launched a $2.5 billion IPO, India’s largest ever. It’s expected to start trading next week.