India wins 5th U19 WC title after trashing England

·1 min read
Home
Local News
India wins 5th U19 WC title after trashing England
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The Indian Under 19 team is now 5-time champions of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, after constructing a patient chase on their way to the title this afternoo…