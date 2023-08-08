India keep T20I series alive with win at Providence

Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav were protagonists at Providence as India roared to win their first match of the T20I series against West Indies.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket

Suryakumar slammed a classy 83 while Kuldeep claimed 3-28 on his return, as India won the third T20 by seven wickets.

West Indies still lead the five-match series 2-1, with two matches to be played in Florida. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first ending their 20 overs on 159-5.

Brandon King during his knock of 42

In reply, India sealed the deal with 164-3 with 13 balls remaining. Suryakumar Yadav was awarded man of the match for his knock of 83 from 44 deliveries. In addition, Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets for 28 runs.

For the West Indies, Brandon King top-scored with 42.