‘In the last 5 years we had to focus on quantity, now we shift to quality’ – Rodrigues

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, has emphasised the government’s focus on improving quality work across all sectors, as she called on the private sector to follow suit.

She made the remarks on Thursday evening during the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual Awards Presentation and Gala Dinner at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

“The last five years, we didn’t have a choice, we had to focus on quantity but in the next five years, we want to focus on quality. And while the government has been raising the bar and raising standards all over the place, we encourage the private sector to take advantage of all the training…to help you to introduce quality and standards into your business,” she expressed.

As such, the minister said the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) remains open to collaborate with all private sector bodies as “we build a national culture of standards”.

Already, the Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Ministry, in collaboration with the GNBS is developing a National Quality Policy, intended to improve standards across all industries in both the private and public sectors. The policy will include priority areas such as fresh fruits and vegetables, food and agro-processed products, aquaculture and seafood, furniture and forestry products, poultry and livestock, and tourism and hospitality.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has already signaled the government’s intention to crack down on poor quality work being executed in the public sector. In the area of housing, for example, he had noted that “this is not giving out 50 houses more to a man who can take three years and do it with poor quality material and the house cracking and all of that sort of stuff.”

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues noted that the business landscape has changed dramatically in the last five years, as she further called on local businesses to start preparing for the next wave of transformation.

“Imagine what the next five years will bring as we prepare for one million annual visitors and three million airport passengers. These are not theoretical projections, they represent tangible opportunities that will drive growth in all sectors,” the minister explained.

The minister pointed to gaps in certain areas like furniture manufacturing, noting that opportunities and incentives exist – but what is needed is vision and action.

In this regard, she reminded that the government remains supportive of the private sector.

“The Peoples Progressive Party Civic remains open accommodating and fully supportive of the private sector and all private sector organisations,” Rodrigues affirmed.