Improved connectivity expected as Guyana, India sign Air Services Agreement

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo met with Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The Union Cabinet chaired by India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the signing of the Air Services Agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India, a statement issued by the South Asia nation’s public relations bureau confirmed on Wednesday.

The Air Services Agreement will come into force following the exchange of diplomatic notes between the countries after confirmation that they have completed the required internal procedures.

“The signing of Air Services Agreement with Guyana will enable a framework for provision of air services between the two countries,” the statement asserted.

An Air Services Agreement (ASA) is a bilateral agreement that allows international commercial air transport services between signatories.

The bilateral system has its basis under the Chicago Convention and associated multilateral treaties. The Chicago Convention was signed in December 1944 and has governed international air services since then.

Guyana and India are signatories to the Convention.

The new Air Services Agreement between Guyana and India is expected to create an enabling environment for improved connectivity and provide commercial opportunities to airlines of both countries. Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Senior Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh are currently on an official visit to India, where several discussions will take place, as the two countries continue to forge closer ties in a number of areas.