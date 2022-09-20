‘I’m not built for Guyanese prison’ – B&E accused

A Canada-based Guyanese, who is accused of breaking into a home and stealing several household appliances, was remanded to prison on Monday.

Kurt Savoury, 56, who resides locally at Mango Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It is alleged that between July 31 and August 5, at Mango Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke into the dwelling house of Handel Legion, and stole a vacuum cleaner, electric iron, fan, microwave, and other items totalling $614,000.

An unrepresented Savoury pleaded not guilty to the charge and begged the Magistrate to release him on self-bail, telling her to “hold” his passport. “I will kill myself; remand is not for me, I’m not built for Guyanese prison,” he begged.

According to Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh, Savoury, who was arrested in August, led Police ranks to a location where some of the stolen articles were recovered.

Following Savoury’s arrest, the prosecutor told the court that the man was released on self-bail and ordered to report to the Police Station but never did.

However, he was arrested again on September 15, in relation to an armed robbery which is still under probe. In light of this, Prosecutor Singh made serious objections to the defendant being granted bail, citing that he poses a risk of flight since the Police received a “tip off” that he was in the process of fleeing the country.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus upheld the prosecutor’s objections and remanded Savoury to prison. The case will continue on September 26.