Illegal Venezuelan aircraft found in Guyana

The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Air Corp are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of an abandoned aircraft at Kuruduni, Essequibo which is located some 20km from the Kurupukari Crossing in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Authorities say the aircraft is an illegal one, bearing Venezuelan registration YV506.

The discovery was made on Saturday last by ranks of the Mabura Police Station. It was explained that the plane, a Cessna 310, was found in the bushes, covered with branches and tarpaulin. The propeller was removed and placed under the aircraft.

“It is suspected that the aircraft is without key documentation, which will make it difficult to track the airframe, engine, and propeller time,” a statement from the Home Affairs Ministry noted.

A search was conducted in and around the aircraft but no illegal substance was found in either the cabin or cargo space. Additionally, nothing was found in the immediate vicinity.

According to the preliminary assessment by the Lead Engineer, the damage to the aircraft is extensive and beyond repair.

However, further assessment will be conducted by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).