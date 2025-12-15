A Christmas Miracle: From Infertility to New Life Against All Odds 20lbs of ganja found at D'Edward Village; 2 arrested Ramp up declarations to meet 2025 national targets - GGDMA urges miners GPL's generating capacity exceeds demand but blackouts can occur due to unforeseen incidents - Ministry  Pandit in custody as police investigate assault at Zeelugt US seizes oil tanker off coast of Venezuela
IICA Director, Mustapha discuss developments in Guyana’s agri sector 

15 December 2025
Newly elected Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, at his Regent Street office.

Discussions during the meeting focused on advancing the development of Guyana’s agricultural sector, with emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening cooperation between Guyana and IICA.

Dr. Ibrahim, a Guyanese national, is an agricultural engineer with more than 35 years of international experience in agricultural development. He was elected Director General of IICA in November 2025 and is slated to assume office in January 2026 for the 2026–2030 term.

He succeeds outgoing Director General Manuel Otero and was nominated by Guyana with the endorsement of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In his new role, Dr. Ibrahim is expected to advance initiatives centered on agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainable development across the Americas.

