Iggy Azalea Says Playboi Carti Abused Her Too and Calls Arrest His Karma

Iggy Azalea has reacted to reports that the father of her son, rapper Playboi Carti has been arrested for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend.

News of the rapper’s arrest surfaced early on Tuesday morning, with reports that he was arrested for a domestic violence-related incident that took place two months ago. The publication revealed that the rapper allegedly choked his pregnant girlfriend. He was arrested and booked for felony aggravated assault and obstruction charges after he prevented the woman from calling the police.

Iggy Azalea reacted to the reports and did not hold herself back as she accused the rapper of having a history of being violent towards women. Azalea and Playboi Carti share a son, Onyx Kelly, and she has never shied away from sharing about her problems with the rapper.

The Australian rapper confirmed that the rapper also put his hands on her. “Been there. Done that. Warned you,” she wrote on Twitter.

Iggy Azalea, who previously accused Carti of breaking up with her and abandoning her during her pregnancy and later being a “deadbeat” dad, said the rapper was abusive.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too,” she continued,

“[And] rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of a woman. Anyway. I’m having an actually amazing day! karmas real! Treat the people you love well! Happy Valentine’s Day,” the Australian rapper said.

Details of the arrest have been few, but so far, news reports claim that the assault took place on December 20 and that the incident stemmed from an argument over the paternity of the child. His girlfriend was just 20 weeks pregnant at the time.

Reports are that there was a physical altercation, and Carti choked her until she couldn’t breathe and shoed into some nearby bushes.

A witness helped the woman, who then ran for help.

There is also another report which claims that the irate rapper chased after the woman and attacked her again. He reportedly dragged her out of her car and covered her mouth so she wouldn’t call the police. The woman was able to use her phone’s S.O.S emergency help feature to call the cops.

The woman was found by police with bruises to her chest, back, and neck. An attorney for Playboi Carti said he was innocent of the charges.