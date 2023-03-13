IDRF, Texila University sign MOU to strengthen initiatives to address mental health

Students of TAU, and Representatives of IDRF and the High Commission of Canada

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), implementing agency of the Global Affairs Canada (GAC) funded ‘Safeguarding the Human Dignity & Rights of Populations At-Risk for Ill-Mental Health’ (SPAR) Project signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Texila American University (TAU).

The signing of this MOU paves the way for targeted collaborations between TAU and IDRF and will see these two organisations working together to strengthen programs aimed at increasing awareness of, and addressing Mental Health issues affecting Guyanese.

IDRF and TAU are currently collaborating to undertake a Baseline Study for the SPAR Project. This collaboration will allow students of TAU to be involved in the data collection process. TAU has further supported this initiative by providing access to training facilities, and mobilising students and other resources.

IDRF is a registered Canadian charity that has been empowering people in Canada and around the world since 1984. IDRF has been recognised by third-party organisations as one of Canada’s best-run charities for its effectiveness, efficiency, and results. IDRF has been supporting programs in Guyana for over 20 years through many stakeholders including the Government of Guyana, the Central Islamic Organization and the Doobay’s Medical and Research Centre.

Texila American University has been dedicated to developing great minds in the field of medicine for more than a decade. There are students from twenty-six countries currently studying at TAU college of medicine. Represented by a tradition of innovation and research, TAU is breaking new grounds, pushing forward the boundaries of knowledge to produce not only competent physicians, but effective community leaders who are prepared to play their role in the upliftment and betterment of the health of the community and its overall quality of life. TAU wishes to continue this tradition to define its work and recognition at national, regional and international levels.