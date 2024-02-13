IDB Group to hold XII Annual Meeting of Caribbean Governors in Guyana next week

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) will hold its XII Annual Consultation with the Governors of the countries comprising its Caribbean Country Department on February 23 – 24 in Georgetown, Guyana.

The consultation will involve the Governors and other representatives from the six Caribbean member states: The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname.

The meeting will provide a chance to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the Caribbean economies. Governors will also discuss the IDB Group’s new Institutional Strategy, which includes pathways to strengthen IDB Invest and IDB Lab, as well as the Group’s new “One Caribbean” regional programme.

IDB President Ilan Goldfajn will lead the bank’s management team that will include the Executive Vice President, Vice Presidents for Countries, Sectors & Knowledge, and Finance, as well as the Chief Executive Officers of IDB Invest and IDB Lab.