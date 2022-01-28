ICT Lab commissioned at Redeemer Primary School



Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand officially commissions the ICT lab at Redeemer Primary School

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Friday commissioned an Information Communications Technology laboratory at the Redeemer Primary School.

Minister Manickchand in brief remarks stated that the primary school is the first to be fully connected with 100 megabits of bandwidth and fibre optic cable. The Primary School is also the first to have internet access in every classroom.

As such, the Redeemer Primary School will be used to model the flipped learning approach. This means students will be engaged using both traditional methods and ICT devices.

“The entire school is ready to go online. Every single classroom is now connected with the fibre optic cable, which means this is the school we will be modelling the blended approach from where students can be in the classroom using both the blackboard and the traditional means of education, as well as using their tablets and devices for work in each classroom.”

The ICT lab is equipped with 18 computer systems that will be utilised by the students.