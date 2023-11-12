‘Ice pick’ thief robs GPHC doctor of iPhone

A 29-year-old female doctor attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was robbed of her cellphone by a male who was armed with an ‘ice pick’.

The Guyana Police Force said the suspect, an identifiable male, stole the doctor’s Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $130,000.

Reports are that around 00:30h this morning, the female doctor arrived at her Lamaha Street, Georgetown, home from work and parked her motorcar in the yard.

However, as she was about to close the front gate, the suspect ran into the yard, pointed the ice pick at the doctor and took away her iPhone.

The suspect then made good his escape on foot, heading east on Lamaha Street.

No one was injured. Checks are being made for the suspect as investigations continue.