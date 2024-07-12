“I was not detained nor interrogated”

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat has denied misleading reports that he was detained and interrogated at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Earlier today, seasoned journalist Enrico Woolford posted on his Facebook page that the minister was escorted and questioned by Federal agents at the JFK Airport upon his arrival there on Thursday evening.

When contacted, however, Bharrat told the INews that he was neither “detained nor interrogated.” In fact, he stated that he was on a trip with his ailing father who went to seek medical attention.

The minister subsequently took to social media to extend wishes for his father’s speedy recovery, and thanked the United States authorities for their “kind courtesies and professionalism.”