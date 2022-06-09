“I want to know why he did this to her” – sister of murdered woman

Dead: Miriam Edwards

By: Amar Persaud

Sarah Edwards, the sister of the murdered Miriam Edwards, is baffled as to why someone would brutally murder the 25-year-old mother of two and is hoping to get some answers soon.

Miriam worked as a cook at Kumung Kumung Backdam along the Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum revealed to this publication that a report was received today that residents in the area apprehended a man who admitted to murdering the woman and then dumping her body overboard.

Reports are that the man robbed the woman of a quantity of gold before committing the act and it is suspected that he also raped her.

Upon receiving the report, ranks were dispatched to the scene where the woman’s nude body was recovered from the river.

The sister, who resides in Brazil, says she was informed of the tragedy this morning via a telephone call.

“I had a phone call from a lady…she said that ‘your sister dead, a guy killed your sister, robbed her where she worked in the backdam’…that’s all I heard,” the sister explained.

“I would like to see him, all I want to know why he did this to my sister,” the sister added.

According to the woman, she last spoke to her sister on Tuesday. During that conversation, Miriam revealed that she was planning to Georgetown to Georgetown today.

“She called day before yesterday and the last word she told me, she coming home but I don’t know bad things would have happened to her,” the sister expressed.

Edwards was a mother of two girls, aged 8 and 6. Though they do not live with her, Sarah said Miriam would work to support her children.

“She has two children in Georgetown who stay with their father’s parents, so she gone and work as a cook…she does support them kids,” the sister explained.

The sister says she is emotionally devastated and deeply saddened by this news and is hoping to get answers soon.

“Right now, I am weak, weak…it’s hard for me, I live in Brazil, I don’t really be in Guyana, so, it’s hard for me because I don’t really know how to get to, she body, but I’m trying,” the sister explained.