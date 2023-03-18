I-Octane Responds To Khago Diss Track: “Woman and Pickney You Beat”

Khago has re-ignited his decade-old beef with I-Octane, and the two artists are delivering punches at each other with back-to-back diss tracks released this week.

Dancehall has been very active these past weeks as several artists are feuding. The two artists are the latest in a line of dancehall entertainers who are feuding, including Mr. Vegas vs. Bounty Killer, Popcaan vs. Squash, Valiant vs. Popcaan, and now Khago vs. I-Octane.

Khago seems to have landed the first blow with the song he teased last week, “Dead Man Dem,” in which he dissed I-Octane and Seanizzle. In the song, Khago name-dropped Octane and the popular producer in a music preview on his YouTube account.

“You nuh see a dead man dem, dawg. Ah nuh bad man dem dawg/ Man haffi pack up and run leff yard, and go left dem gyal fi a stand guard/ shotta make dem affi run leff Clarendon, s*ck pu**y Octane ah nuh no bad man,” he said in the first verse which he pulled up.

In another verse, he targeted I-Octane collaborator and producer Seannizle. “And Seanizze boyfriend affi ago dead enuh, full him up a lead enuh/ running up your mouth and ah make tough talk when mi guns dem bark now fish cya laugh, boy affi run fast…” he said dissing collaborators as gay.

I-Octane responds with “Dead Zone” diss track

A day after Khago’s song was released, I-Octane responded to Khago, whom he reminded that he used to wash his car and is mostly known for domestic violence rather than his music.

“You only bad when you wash car, come ah run mouth, p**sy, tongue a track star bout you me bad with gun, yuh bad behind lockdown/two-mile rat bat, coulda wah tek thisf**k b***yboy weh similar to Vegas,” Octane said in “Dead Zone” diss.

I-Octane also mentions Khago’s recent arrested by Manchester police, where he is accused of pointing his licensed firearm at a woman who he later revealed to be his daughter.

“You nuh bad, woman and pickney you beat up,” Octane slams Khago, who was also involved in a separate incident before the recent one.

Khago also responded with another diss track for I-Octane named “Darkness.” In a live video, “him come in like a dumb fowl, one fowl weh just start talk, ah fowl weh just grow teeth,” he said before previewing “Darkness.”

In the song, Khago says it’s been “a long time since [their] beef season up,” and he’s about to ‘tun up di war’ and tells Octane he’s on his “period go put on a pad.”

Khago Drops Diss Track “Psycho”

Khago also dropped another diss track on Friday called “Psycho.”

“Bwoy come a talk bout dead zone, wake up inna di said zone…weh di bwoy come a fling stone, put yuh face pan a shirt name ‘Gone Home’/ say mi drop a jail fi go mess with beating, but yuh fi deh deh long time fi di b***erring, fat can’t walk straight inna a Portmore…/ rather wash car and hold me own, no bwoy can’t kiss me and sell me out.”

“Memba Bigs affi bun yuh with xylophone, him say him tek out you c**ky and wash yuh tone/ ah psycho lakka me you need fi leave alone, you nuh even have nothing fi lose old dawg a roam/ tell the world bwoy, what happen at the pastor yard,” Khago added.

Khago also does not engage with I-Octane, who dissed his mother, noting that he respects Octane’s mother and wishes he had one like her so he won’t be dissing her. He does go on to speak about Khago’s father getting caught up in unsavory activities with another man’s wife.

Khago also goes hard as he takes a blow at Octane’s alleged affiliation with the Klansman Gang – that he name-drops Dons, who are all powerless in jail. Fans online seemed to think that Octane’s diss was hard but that “Psycho” came out on top mainly because of the “Nah Sell Out” ‘dead the mother argument’ something that many artists tend to do when engaging clashes.

I-Octane drops “Dancehall Shibby” diss track

On Saturday, I-Octane returned with another diss track, “Dancehall Shibby,” in which he played an alleged audio recording of Khago saying he will never again gets married to a woman and mentioned Shebada as someone he would rather put a ring on instead of walking down the isle with a woman.

“I will never ever yet married to a next gal,” the artist said. “I rather find Rupaul or Shebada and put a ring pon one a Shebada middle toe and mek him hide it in a him boot.”

Why I-Octane and Khago beefing?

In the meantime, the artist’s beef reportedly spans more than 15 years, with Khago addressing their feud in a 2011 Entertainment Report where he shared how he was aggrieved by the way Octane treated while he worked with him as a “backup singer and buckler” who even used to wash Octane’s car with the hopes that he would get some help from the artist to launch his career.

“Yeah man, him a walk and tell people me and him good and me and him nuh good. A three years me and him nuh deal,” he said. Khago went on to explain that his grouse with Octane stemmed from him asking him to Sumfest, something that would have put a great spotlight on his career, but he never got that support from I-Octane.

In the same report, Octane also denied that he had not introduced Khago to people who can help him and instead said the artist had problems with people everywhere he went.

Since then, Khago has gone on to become a successful artist and even produces and releases his own music, owning his publishing and the earnings therefrom.

As for I-Octane, his career has also been equally solid. Except for him being mentioned in the recent Klansman trial by a state witness and former gang member as fraternizing with gang members, the artist, who denied the allegations, has never gotten into trouble with the law or his peers.