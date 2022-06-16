‘I need justice for my daughter’ – mother of girl who died by suicide after being raped

Dead: Hemwattie Indar

Had it not been for the heinous act of a despicable man, her 14-year-old daughter would have been alive today, contends the mother of Hemwattie Indar – the child who died by suicide after being raped by a 30-year-old man.

“Me really feel sad,” the mother of three expressed. “If that man did not carry way me daughter, she nah wudda do thing like ah this,” the woman argued in her native East Canje dialect.

Ameer Inshanally, a 30-year-old hire car driver of Sand Reef Albion, Corentyne, Berbice was on Wednesday charged by police with rape of a child under sixteen.

Inshanally appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court in Berbice before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where he was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was further remanded to prison.

Inshanally is accused of raping the schoolgirl on June 6, 2022, at Albion, Corentyne, Berbice.

The victim ingested a poisonous substance shortly after the ordeal and succumbed last night at the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where she was hospitalised.

Reports are that on June 6, the teen was waiting for public transportation to go to school when Inshanally allegedly picked her up and instead of taking her to school, took her to a lonely area where he raped her.

After committing the act, the taxi driver reportedly dropped the victim off at the same location he picked her up from.

The teenager was hospitalised for ten days and according to her mother Tajewattie Hardyal, on Wednesday she was informed of her daughter’s demise.

“Me need justice for me daughter,” the mother cried.

Inshanally will remain remanded until the matter comes up again on July 12, at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.