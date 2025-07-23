‘I don’t want no compensation, the driver must go to jail’ – mother of boy killed in accident

A tragic accident on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of nine-year-old Sahil Naipaul, a student of Crabwood Creek (CWC) Primary School.

Sahil was struck and killed by a speeding car while heading home after his stepfather had safely escorted him across the road. The driver fled the scene, but was later apprehended by police in the Moleson Creek area.

The vehicle involved was identified as motor car PAK 6598, driven by a 21-year-old man, also from CWC. According to Sahil’s mother, Davi Ramkissoon, her son had gone to the shop with his stepfather. After shopping, the stepfather crossed Sahil safely across the road before going to the village office.

“My neighbour called me and told me that my son is in the trench that he get accident. I put down everything and I came out on the road and I see my son in the trench,” said Ramkissoon, who heartbreakingly revealed that she had also lost her eldest son, aged 10, three years ago.

She described pulling her son’s lifeless body from the water:

“Mud was in his mouth, his teeth and all his foot break up, his hand break and he went in the trench.”

Witnesses told her the car flung the boy into the air before he landed in the trench. The driver then sped off toward Moleson Creek.

“I don’t want no compensation. I want for him to go to jail. I don’t want him to help to bury or anything we will do everything,” she declared.

Describing her son, she said, “my son bring fourth space in school. He was doing very good in school. He’s not a bad boy. He is a willing child. Anybody asked him to do anything he is willing. Even in the darkest night you called for him to do something he is willing and he like all his brothers.”

Ramkissoon, 24, said she trusted her son with small errands, including riding the family bicycle. She noted he had gone to the shop alone earlier that same day.

The driver is currently in police custody as investigations continue.