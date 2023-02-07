Husband of media exec found dead in St Catherine canefield Loop Jamaica

Fredrick Grant, who was the husband of Dr Claire Grant, deputy CEO at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, was found dead in a pick-up truck at a section of the Worthy Park canefield in St Catherine on Monday.

The police suspect that he may have taken his own life.

The 55-year-old was from the Rosemont Housing Scheme in Linstead, St Catherine. He was a marketer at Kingston Bookshop.

Police reports are that a team was on patrol along the Tydixon main road when they received information that led them to a section of the Worthy Park canefield.

The cops discovered Grant’s body slumped in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck. A firearm was found in his lap, and the body had a gunshot wound.

Investigations are ongoing.

Jamaicans can contact the Ministry of Health’s mental health and suicide prevention helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (639-5433) for mental health support.

