Husband dies, wife critical after Liliendaal accident

Dead: Rabindra Surujdin called Robin

An East Coast Demerara man was killed and his wife is hospitalised in a critical condition following a late-night accident on the Rupert Craig Highway at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Robin with his wife, Sophia MacDougal who is currently in the ICU with head injuries

Dead is 30-year-old Rabindra Surujdin called ‘Robin’, a Manager of the Institute of Health Sciences Education (IHSE) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) of lot 464 Block 8 Mon Repos, ECD. His wife, 33-year-old Sophia MacDougal, is currently a patient in the GPHC’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), suffering from head injuries.

The accident occurred sometime around 22:30hrs.

According to police reports, Surujdin was driving motorcar #PAE 1926 east along the northern carriageway of the Rupert Craig Highway when in the vicinity of the COVID Centre, Liliendaal, he lost control and collided with the concrete median.

As a result of the collision, the car spun out of control and further collided with a concrete culvert on the northern side of the public road before going into a nearby drain.

The driver and the occupant were taken out of the mangled vehicle in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens. An ambulance from the GPHC arrived on the scene, where Surujdin was seen and examined. He was later pronounced dead by Dr Doerga of the GPHC.

Meanwhile, the injured MacDougal was also rushed to the GPHC by Emergency Medical Technicians. She was subsequently admitted a patient by doctors on duty at the hospital.

Police say further investigations are ongoing.

In a statement later Saturday morning, the GPHC expressed sadness at the untimely death of the young man.

Surujdin was described as a “light” and according to the hospital, he touched many lives with his warmth and humour.

“Robin was pleasant and always willing, and made any project he was a part of an enjoyable and easier experience for others: he was an exceptional human being who was respected and loved by all who knew him. This is a great loss for our institution, our country and humanity. We continue to keep his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. May his soul find eternal peace,” the GPHC said.