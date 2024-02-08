Human skeletal remains found in BOSAI’s Linden compound

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At about 09:00 hrs this morning, Mr Wainewright Bethune, a 52-year-old Technical Services and Environmental Coordinator of BOSAI and of Mackenzie Linden, reported to the Police that on Tuesday (6th February 2024 at about 16:00hrs), while he was on duty, he overheard some workers saying that one of their colleagues went into the bushes to defecate and he saw “a skeleton”.

Bethune said he immediately started investigating. However, at about 08:00hrs this morning, he made contact with Mark Jeffrey, a contract worker, who confirmed seeing the skeleton and provided the location.

The Police were called in and the scene was visited at about 09:15hrs this morning by Detective Inspector DaSilva and other police ranks, in the company of Mr Bethune.

The skeletal remains were seen lying in a drain, which had no water, at the Tailing Pond situated at the North/Eastern end of the BOSAI compound. A few bones were missing from the lower limbs.

The entire scene was photographed and processed. The skeletal remains were escorted to the Pensioner’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled for Friday.

Investigations are in progress.