Human skeletal remains found at Uitvlugt

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains, suspected to be a male, this morning.

The remains were found just before 09:45h in an abandoned two-storey wooden building at Uitvlugt Estate Road, West Coast Demerara.

According to police reports, around 09:15 hrs today, a 51-year-old Labourer of Stewartville Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara, was walking in the area when he entered the abandoned premises to use the restroom.

A foul scent was emanating from the upper flat of the building.

The labourer told investigators that he went to the upper flat of the building through an eastern staircase when he observed the fully decomposed remains of a man hanging by a white cloth on a wooden beam in the hall.

Detectives took photos of the skeletal remains (in its original hanging position), after which it was cut down.

The remains were escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.