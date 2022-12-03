Human Services Ministry to host DefendHer, Younite on Sunday

Black Immigrant Daily News

Human Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud

As the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues its calendar ofactivities for 16 days of activism, this Sunday will see two more events rolling out.

The day will start with ‘DefendHER!’ from 13.00 hours at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary. This is a free active seminar which teaches a series of self-defense techniques to women above 16 years through MAXIDO adult self-defense training system.

The techniques that will be taught at the three-hour activity are tailored to suit everyday situations that women in Guyana face on a daily basis and will seek to equip women with the necessary skills to protect themselves.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said, “This initiative is new and focuses on self-defense techniques, specifically with women. It is done in collaboration with MAXIDO’s self-defense training and we are encouraging women 16 years and older to come over on Sunday and go through a series of techniques that will help you in defending yourself. It is a fact that many women encounter situations such as robberies and violent crimes and these techniques will help you to resist in a highly skilled manner that could perhaps be life-saving.”

Persons desirous of coming out must be dressed in active wear and are encouraged to sign up at https://forms.gle/W3ydKxu5v3NbWGS37

Immediately after that, the action heads over to ‘Orange Avenue’ (Camp and Lamaha Streets) for the ‘Younited’ fair and concert.

This event features several booths from safe space, equal Guyana, Herventure, women of WIIN and much more. There will also be a series of games with prizes to be won and a concert showcasing the talent of the Ministry’s Young Influencers. Admission is also free and open from 16.00 hours.

To date, the Ministry has completed sensitization exercises in Regions Four, Five and Six, hosted consultations on Guyana’s CEDAW Report, a massive ‘Talk Yuh Mind’ rally as well as campaigns on elderly abuse, sexual violence and bullying and body shaming in schools.

NewsAmericasNow.com