Huawei donates 1000 internet boxes to Guyana

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, today received 1000 internet boxes, from several representatives of Chinese multinational technology corporation, Huawei.

The boxes (500 for indoor use and 500 for outdoor use) are capable of transferring 4G and 5G networks outdoors at over 300 metres and just below 100 metres indoors to more than 100 users at a time.

The Prime Minister said that the donation will assist his government in its aim to bridge the digital divide by providing access to ICT throughout the country.

“I can assure you that this equipment will go a far way in helping us to achieve an important part of our plan for the people of Guyana–that is to bridge the digital divide in the area of ICT connectivity.”

The senior government official noted that the donation from Huawei is an excellent show of corporate social responsibility, while he called China an important development partner for Guyana.

CEO of Huawei’s Caribbean Office, Jin Zhefeng, said that the gesture is a part of the company’s COVID-19 support measures, since the pandemic has accelerated the need for technological advancement.

“The digital economy contributes more and more to national development. Digital ICT infrastructure and talent with digital skill are the two driving wheels for this transformation. Huawei is committed and will continue with our efforts in supporting Guyana’s digital development with leading technology.”

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, was also present at the simple handing-over ceremony. She spoke highly of bilateral ties between China and Guyana, noting that the two countries will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2022.

The Ambassador also said that she is pleased to see the importance with which the government has been treating the ICT sector.

“I’ve noticed that the Guyanese government has attached great importance to ICT. Since taking government, it has pushed forward with the formulation of a national ICT development plan aimed at improving connectivity bandwidth and enhancing connectivity in the hinterland.”

She said that China will continue to work with Guyana to deepen coordination with regard to the belt and road initiative, the Low Carbon Development Strategy, the expansion of pragmatic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Permanent Secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister, Derrick Cummings and senior managers within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for ICT, were also present at the ceremony.